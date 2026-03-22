PM Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of government
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the longest-serving head of government in India, surpassing former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling's record. PM Modi has served for 8,931 days in office as the head of government, which includes his time as both Gujarat Chief Minister and Prime Minister. The milestone comes as he enters his 25th year in a leadership role.
Political milestones
PM Modi's journey to leadership
PM Modi first took office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served until May 21, 2014. He then took over as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He is the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence and has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.
Digital achievements
Record-breaking social media milestones
This year, PM Modi has also crossed several other important milestones, especially in the digital space. He became the first serving world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram in February. In March, he crossed 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. On X (formerly Twitter), he has 106.4 million followers. These achievements make him one of the most followed global leaders across various platforms.