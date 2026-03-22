PM Modi becomes India's longest-serving head of government

PM Modi first took office as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served until May 21, 2014. He then took over as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He is the first Prime Minister born after India's Independence and has won three consecutive Lok Sabha elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Digital achievements

Record-breaking social media milestones

This year, PM Modi has also crossed several other important milestones, especially in the digital space. He became the first serving world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram in February. In March, he crossed 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. On X (formerly Twitter), he has 106.4 million followers. These achievements make him one of the most followed global leaders across various platforms.