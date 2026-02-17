PM Modi calls for 'Global AI compact' in latest speech India Feb 17, 2026

Speaking in an interview with ANI while the India AI Impact Summit 2026 was ongoing in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi called for a "Global Compact on AI"—basically, worldwide rules to make sure artificial intelligence is used responsibly.

He compared it to how countries agree on aviation and shipping standards, saying AI can transform our lives but that countries need to work together to handle its risks.