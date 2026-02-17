PM Modi calls for 'Global AI compact' in latest speech
Speaking in an interview with ANI while the India AI Impact Summit 2026 was ongoing in New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi called for a "Global Compact on AI"—basically, worldwide rules to make sure artificial intelligence is used responsibly.
He compared it to how countries agree on aviation and shipping standards, saying AI can transform our lives but that countries need to work together to handle its risks.
Summit focuses on using AI for people, planet, progress
The five-day summit (Feb 16-20) is packed with over 300 exhibitors, 600 startups, and tech leaders from around the world.
The event focuses on using AI for people, the planet, and progress—highlighting things like inclusion and safe technology.
India also revealed its homegrown foundation models (including one that supports 22 languages), all part of a big push to make AI accessible and useful for everyone.
$68 billion in committed AI infrastructure announced
A total of $68 billion in committed AI infrastructure was announced toward India's AI/cloud future. India itself announced a $1.1 billion venture capital fund for local AI projects.
Big names like Sam Altman and Sundar Pichai are attending—making this summit one of the year's hottest tickets in tech.