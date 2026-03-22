PM calls meeting on energy situation amid West Asia crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday evening with senior ministers to review India's petroleum, power, and fertilizer sectors. The meeting comes in light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and its impact on global energy supply chains. The government aims to ensure uninterrupted supply, stable logistics, and efficient distribution across the country, officials told PTI.

Government response Need for peace, patience in dealing with crisis: PM Modi Earlier, on March 12, PM Modi had stressed the need for peace and patience in dealing with the crisis. He had said that the conflict has triggered a worldwide energy crisis, testing national character. "Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," he was quoted as saying.

Global discussions PM Modi speaks to leaders of Gulf nations Since the West Asia conflict erupted on February 28, PM Modi has held talks with leaders from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The Prime Minister's Office said these discussions are aimed at managing the crisis and ensuring India's energy security. The situation has been further complicated by Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane for nearly 20% of global energy supplies.

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