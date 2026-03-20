PM Modi condemns attacks on Bahrain, calls for peace
India
Prime Minister Modi has strongly condemned the recent attacks on Bahrain, reaching out to express India's support after Iran's missile strikes triggered fresh tensions in the region.
With nearly 10 million Indians living across West Asia and the Gulf, this situation hits close to home for many families.
India is calling for an immediate stop to hostilities
The crisis threatens regional stability and could impact vital supplies like energy and food that come through the Gulf.
Modi thanked Bahrain's king for looking out for the Indian community there and has also spoken with other key leaders to push for peace.
India is calling for an immediate stop to hostilities and says it is keeping a close watch to protect its citizens in these uncertain times.