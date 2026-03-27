PM Modi congratulates Nepal's new PM Balendra Shah
India
Nepal just got a new Prime Minister, Balendra "Balen" Shah, and India's Prime Minister Modi wasted no time sending his congratulations.
In a friendly message on X, Modi praised the trust Nepal's people have shown in Shah and said he looks forward to working together for both countries' progress.
Shah takes oath of office
Shah was officially sworn in at the president's office, with top leaders and diplomats watching on.
He's one of the youngest to hold this role.