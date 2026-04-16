Indian Railways accidents down to 16

Accidents are way down, from 135 in 2014-15 to just 16 in 2025-26, thanks to more safety funding, removing thousands of unmanned crossings, and rolling out Kavach 4.0 tech on busy routes.

Nearly 4,000 stations are now digital hubs; GPS fog devices keep trains running even in bad weather.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains have made travel faster (saving nearly three hours on a key route), Plus, with all broad gage lines electrified and energy use cut by 30%, the source does not state a net-zero target year.

It has created over 1.5 crore jobs along the way.