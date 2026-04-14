PM Modi, Trump speak over phone for 40 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump had a nearly 40-minute phone conversation on Tuesday. The call comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia after failed US-Iran peace talks. This was the third conversation between the two leaders this year and the second since conflict erupted in West Asia after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Details 'People of India love you' Details of the conversation were not immediately disclosed but according to India Today, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Trump told PM Modi, "I just want you to know we all love you." "People of India love you," PM Modi replied back. "They just got off the phone a few minutes ago. President keeps the PM updated regularly. What is happening big ticket items happening between India and US," Gor said.

Call history Third conversation between the 2 leaders this year The two leaders had first spoken on February 2, when they discussed progress on a bilateral trade deal. They spoke again on March 24 to discuss the situation in West Asia. The latest call comes after US-Iran talks in Islamabad over the weekend ended without an agreement, leaving a fragile ceasefire uncertain.

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