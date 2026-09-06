'Distressing': PM Modi condoles Delhi PG building collapse
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a building collapse at Satya Niketan, Delhi, terming it "distressing." The incident, which occurred in the South-West district, left three dead and five critically injured, according to PTI, which cited police sources. Several others are feared to be trapped under the debris of the five-storey structure that housed a boys' paying guest accommodation near Delhi University's South Campus.
Twitter Post
PM Modi offers condolences on deaths in building collapse
The collapse of a building at Satya Niketan, Delhi is distressing. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Authorities are working at the site and assisting those affected in the mishap: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 6, 2026
Emergency response
Rescue operations underway
Rescue operations are currently underway with teams from the National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
The fire department was alerted around 1:30pm and eight fire tenders were dispatched to the site.
Five injured persons have been rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
CM's statement
CM, other leaders react
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that rescue operations are being carried out on a "war footing." She added that an adjacent building has been vacated as a precautionary measure.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also expressed concern over the incident, calling for intensified rescue and medical assistance.
Ongoing investigation
PM Modi calls for strict adherence to building regulations
An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the building collapse. Officials are looking into whether structural issues or other factors contributed to this tragedy.
PM Modi stressed the need for safety measures in urban infrastructure and called for strict adherence to building regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.