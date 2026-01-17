PM Modi flags off India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Malda Town Railway Station in West Bengal . The train will run on the Howrah-Guwahati (Kamakhya) route. Its inaugural journey will be between Malda Town and Kamakhya in Assam . The new orange and grey-colored train is likely to transform overnight rail travel in India by improving connectivity between West Bengal and Assam, reducing travel time by up to six hours.

Train details Sleeper train's specifications and inaugural journey The sleeper train has been developed by the Bengaluru-based public sector undertaking, BEML The train incorporates technology from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). It has 16 coaches and can accommodate 823 passengers. The train has 11 three-tier AC coaches, four two-tier AC coaches, and a first-class AC coach. PM Modi also virtually flagged off the Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train on the same day.

Inaugural run Sleeper train's inaugural journey and schedule The Kamakhya-Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper train (train number 02076) will make stops at 13 stations during its inaugural run. These include Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri Road, New Jalpaiguri, Aluabari Road, Malda Town, New Farakka, Azimganj, Katwa, Nabadwip Dham, and Bandel. It will leave Kamakhya at 12:45pm and reach Howrah at 3:25am on Sunday.

Train amenities Sleeper train's features and ticket prices The Malda Town-Kamakhya Vande Bharat Sleeper train (02075) will stop at seven stations during its inaugural run, namely, Aluabari Road, New Jalpaiguri, Jalpaiguri Road, New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, and Rangiya. It will leave Malda Town at 12:45pm and reach Kamakhya at 10:45pm the same day. The sleeper train has been designed to provide a premium travel experience with features such as ergonomically designed berths, easy-to-use ladders for upper berth access, sanitized toilets, centralized monitoring systems, and CCTVs.

