PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Howrah-Kamakhya

Vande Bharat Sleeper Express 1.21L passengers

In just three months, 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips have hopped aboard, yep, that's more than full capacity!

With a mix of AC first class, two-tier, and three-tier coaches spread across 16 cars, plus stops at key stations like Bandel and New Jalpaiguri along its 13-stop route, it's quickly become a go-to for convenient long-distance travel.