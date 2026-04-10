PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Sleeper Express Howrah-Kamakhya
India
The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, launched on January 17, 2026, between Howrah and Kamakhya, is off to a flying start.
Flagged off by PM Modi, the train has cut travel time by up to six hours and focuses on comfort for its passengers.
Vande Bharat Sleeper Express 1.21L passengers
In just three months, 1.21 lakh passengers across 119 trips have hopped aboard, yep, that's more than full capacity!
With a mix of AC first class, two-tier, and three-tier coaches spread across 16 cars, plus stops at key stations like Bandel and New Jalpaiguri along its 13-stop route, it's quickly become a go-to for convenient long-distance travel.