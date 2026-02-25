PM Modi gets Knesset Medal, 1st Indian leader with this honor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just made history as the first Indian PM to address Israel's parliament, picking up the Speaker of the Knesset Medal—the country's highest parliamentary award—on February 25, 2026.
This move spotlights how much India-Israel relations have grown since Modi's 2017 visit, with both sides now calling their partnership "strategic."
Backed UN peace plan for Gaza
This medal is rarely given out and highlights how much trust and collaboration has built up between the two countries.
Modi has also been recognized by Palestine in the past, showing his balancing act in a tricky region.
During this trip, he backed a UN peace plan for Gaza and talked shop with Israeli PM Netanyahu about everything from defense tech to AI and trade and investment—meaning more innovation and opportunities for young people in both countries.