PM Modi hails Somnath Temple marking 75 years of restoration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of unity and oneness in Bharat, as he celebrated the 75th anniversary of the restoration of the Somnath Temple. PM Modi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the temple's protection and reconstruction. He said that "They saw every part of Bharat as sacred, bound together by a sense of oneness that transcended geography," adding that this spirit of unity is more relevant than ever in today's divided world.

Pilgrimage invitation Special pujas at Somnath for next 1000 days As part of the celebrations, PM Modi announced that special pujas would be held at Somnath for the next thousand days. He invited fellow Indians to visit Somnath during this special time, urging them to experience the "feel the strong pulse of a civilisational spirit that refuses to fade, that is unbroken and unyielding." The Prime Minister also recalled his visit to Somnath Swabhiman Parv in early 2026, commemorating 1,000 years since the temple's first attack.

Resilience symbol Somnath Temple a civilisational message: PM Modi The PM called the Somnath Temple "a civilisational message," noting how it has stood the test of time despite empires rising and falling. He recalled how Sardar Patel had envisioned its reconstruction in 1947, a dream fulfilled by President Dr Rajendra Prasad in 1951. The temple's restoration was not just physical but also spiritual, as it continues to inspire people with messages of faith and love.

Advertisement