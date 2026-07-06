PM Modi heads to Australia expected to seal uranium deal
Prime Minister Modi is heading to Australia, where he is expected to seal a major uranium supply deal (big news for India's nuclear energy plans).
He will meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, and their talks will also cover clean energy, new tech, and making supply chains stronger.
India Australia trade at $54.4B
Australia has a massive chunk of the world's uranium and first signed an agreement with India more than a decade ago.
Now, thanks to the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that kicked in at the end of 2022, trade between the two countries is booming, reaching $54.4 billion last year with sectors like textiles and agriculture seeing real growth.
Modi will also join top business leaders at the India-Australia CEOs Forum to explore fresh opportunities in manufacturing, tech, and green energy.