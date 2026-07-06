PM Modi heads to Australia expected to seal uranium deal

India Australia trade at $54.4B

Australia has a massive chunk of the world's uranium and first signed an agreement with India more than a decade ago.

Now, thanks to the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) that kicked in at the end of 2022, trade between the two countries is booming, reaching $54.4 billion last year with sectors like textiles and agriculture seeing real growth.

Modi will also join top business leaders at the India-Australia CEOs Forum to explore fresh opportunities in manufacturing, tech, and green energy.