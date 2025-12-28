Next Article
PM Modi highlights 'Operation Sindoor' and celebrates Vande Mataram anniversary
India
On his Mann Ki Baat radio show, PM Narendra Modi spotlighted Operation Sindoor, a recent mission launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.
The operation targeted major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, showing India's focus on national security.
Key outcomes and a nod to unity
Modi shared that nine terror launchpads were destroyed and over 100 terrorists were neutralized before both countries agreed to a ceasefire on May 10.
He also marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, highlighting how nationwide celebrations brought people together around India's shared pride and values.