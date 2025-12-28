Unnao rape case: Bail to convict Sengar sparks protests
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA convicted for the 2017 rape of a minor, was granted bail by the Delhi High Court after serving over seven years in jail.
This move has triggered protests and heated debates in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
The Supreme Court is now set to review the CBI's appeal against his bail.
Protests, politics, and what's next
People in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have hit the streets demanding Sengar's bail be revoked and better protection for the survivor.
The Congress party called the bail a "setback for justice" and pushed for more support for the victim's family.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders say they're following due process, reminding everyone that Sengar was expelled from their party after his conviction.
All eyes are now on the Supreme Court's upcoming decision—one that could impact future cases involving powerful figures.