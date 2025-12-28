Unnao rape case: Bail to convict Sengar sparks protests

Protests, politics, and what's next

People in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have hit the streets demanding Sengar's bail be revoked and better protection for the survivor.

The Congress party called the bail a "setback for justice" and pushed for more support for the victim's family.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders say they're following due process, reminding everyone that Sengar was expelled from their party after his conviction.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court's upcoming decision—one that could impact future cases involving powerful figures.