SC takes suo motu case on definition of Aravalli Hills

The Supreme Court of India has taken suo motu cognizance of the controversy surrounding the definition of the Aravalli Hills. The court will hear the matter on December 29, with a vacation bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, Live Law reported. Environmentalists have raised an alarm that the new definition, which uses a 100-meter height criterion, could allow unregulated mining in this ecologically sensitive region, impacting water, food, and climate security for millions.

Definition debate Environmentalists raise concerns over new definition Environmentalists argue that the revised definition could open up vast stretches of the ancient mountain range across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat to mining activities. Neelam Ahluwalia, an environmentalist and member of Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan, has demanded the Supreme Court recall its November 20 order and that the Centre withdraw the new definition. She said, "There is nothing called sustainable mining in a critical mountain ecosystem like the Aravallis."

Definition withdrawal Call for withdrawal of new definition Ahluwalia has also called for the Centre to withdraw the new definition until a scientific assessment and public consultation are done. She said, "You cannot define an entire range for mining." The Aravalli mountain range is known for its ecological significance, preventing desertification and maintaining groundwater levels.

Previous order Supreme Court's previous order on Aravalli hills In November, a Supreme Court bench led by then Chief Justice BR Gavai had accepted a definition proposed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). This definition stated that "Aravali Hills" are landforms with at least a 100-meter height above local relief. It also defined "Aravali Range" as two or more such hills within 500 meters of each other.