PM Modi holds late-night meeting on Iran-Israel conflict

India pushes for peace talks, hoping to keep energy flowing

Millions of Indians live or work in the Gulf, and many are now stranded due to flight cancelations and closed airspace.

Plus, with the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, India's oil supplies and prices are at risk.

Officials indicated New Delhi was not immediately considering evacuations, while directing departments to take necessary measures and facilitating commercial and non-scheduled flights to help Indians return and pushing for peace talks, hoping to keep people safe and energy flowing.