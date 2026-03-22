PM Modi holds late-night meeting on Iran-Israel conflict
After a packed day of travel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an urgent late-night meeting with top ministers and security officials to discuss the fallout from U.S.-Israeli airstrikes in Iran, which were followed by fresh violence across the Gulf.
The team also looked at how these events are affecting Indians abroad and disrupting flights.
India pushes for peace talks, hoping to keep energy flowing
Millions of Indians live or work in the Gulf, and many are now stranded due to flight cancelations and closed airspace.
Plus, with the Strait of Hormuz disrupted, India's oil supplies and prices are at risk.
Officials indicated New Delhi was not immediately considering evacuations, while directing departments to take necessary measures and facilitating commercial and non-scheduled flights to help Indians return and pushing for peace talks, hoping to keep people safe and energy flowing.