PM Modi in Israel to boost bilateral ties
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Israel on February 25 for a quick two-day trip.
He was welcomed by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara.
The main goal? To boost ties between India and Israel, especially in defense, tech, farming, and trade.
Agreements on security, business, and diplomacy likely
Modi's packed schedule includes speaking at the Israeli Parliament, checking out an innovation expo, visiting the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial, and meeting President Isaac Herzog.
On day two, he'll sit down with Netanyahu to sign new agreements on security, business, and diplomacy—moves that could mean expanded technology cooperation, stronger security cooperation, and expanded collaboration in trade and innovation.