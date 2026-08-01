PM Modi inaugurates Andhra Pradesh's 1st international greenfield airport
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Saturday. The airport is the state's first greenfield international airport since the 2014 bifurcation and was built at a cost of over ₹5,640 crore by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited under a public-private partnership. It can handle six million passengers annually in its first phase.
Cultural tribute
Departure from tradition of naming airports after 1 family: Modi
During the inauguration, PM Modi praised the airport's name after tribal freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. He said it was a departure from India's tradition of naming airports after one family.
The Prime Minister also appreciated the Dhimsa dance performed by over 13,000 students to welcome him, which set a Guinness World Record for the largest Dhimsa dance.
Twitter Post
Video of PM Modi being greeted with Dhimsa dance
VIDEO | PM Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), along with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncb) and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan), arrives to attend a programme in Vizianagaram.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2026
(Source: Third Party)
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ZIv7NFgfRn
Economic boost
PM lays foundation for semiconductor plant in Visakhapatnam
Apart from inaugurating the airport, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for projects worth ₹17,900 crore. These include a semiconductor plant in Visakhapatnam and highways.
The Visakhapatnam semiconductor plant is Andhra Pradesh's first such facility approved under the India Semiconductor Mission and is being set up by ASIP Technologies with APACT of South Korea at an investment of over ₹460 crore.
Infrastructure development
Nearly ₹1 lakh crore railway work underway in Andhra Pradesh
PM Modi also announced that nearly ₹1 lakh crore of railway work is underway in Andhra Pradesh to connect the region with India's industrial centers.
He said the state's railway network has been electrified and over 70 stations are being modernized.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu thanked farmers for their contribution in making this airport possible and promised more investments to come to Uttarandhra.
Growth ecosystem
Airport will be remembered for generations, says Union minister Naidu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu called the airport a milestone that would transform Uttarandhra and be remembered for generations. He said it would be a gateway for investment and industry jobs.
Andhra Pradesh IT HRD Minister Nara Lokesh described PM Modi as a symbol of courage, trust, and national security at the inauguration.