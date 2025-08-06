Next Article
PM Modi inaugurates Kartavya Bhavan, India's new government hub
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened Kartavya Bhavan, a new government hub designed to help India reach its "Viksit Bharat" (developed nation) goals.
He called it a big step toward more transparent and citizen-focused governance during this important "Amrit Kaal" era.
Building will save ₹1,500 crore every year on rent
This is the first of 10 planned buildings meant to bring key ministries—like Home Affairs and External Affairs—together under one roof.
By replacing older offices, it will save the government ₹1,500 crore every year on rent and make running things smoother and more efficient.
Modi says it's all about pushing India's modernization journey forward.