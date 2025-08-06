Lightning, rain deaths: Over 60% fatalities in 4 states

Uttarakhand faced major losses too

Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh saw over 60% of these deaths.

Uttarakhand faced major losses too—71 people and 67 animals died there, plus big crop damage.

Over 52,000 animals have died nationwide.

While the government launched a lightning safety project for some districts, Uttarakhand wasn't included.

Disaster alerts exist but often don't reach remote areas in time, showing just how much better disaster management still needs to get.