Tripura: 4 injured after mob attacks bus over molestation accusation
A bus in Tripura's Sepahijala district was attacked by a mob after someone was accused of molestation on board.
Four people—including a special police officer—were injured in the chaos, and all received treatment at a nearby hospital.
Police have registered a case to investigate what happened.
CM calls out mob violence, alleged crime
To keep things under control, the government put a prohibitory order in place.
Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke with the victim's family and promised full support and a fair investigation.
He called out both the alleged crime and the mob violence, asking everyone to trust the legal process instead of taking matters into their own hands.