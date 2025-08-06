Next Article
Jain community protests as BMC shuts city kabutarkhanas
Mumbai's Jain community hit the streets after the city shut down all 51 kabutarkhanas (pigeon feeding areas), following a Bombay High Court order over health concerns from pigeon droppings.
For Jains, feeding pigeons is a meaningful religious tradition, so the sudden ban felt like a big blow.
Protest turns tense, police step in
The protest at Dadar kabutarkhana even turned tense, with police stepping in and leaders urging calm.
The BMC has fined over 140 people for breaking the ban since July.
Now, the Maharashtra government says it's working on a middle ground—possibly regulated feeding hours—so public health and religious practices can both be respected.
This whole episode shows how tough it can be to balance faith and city life in today's world.