Jain community protests as BMC shuts city kabutarkhanas

Protest turns tense, police step in

The protest at Dadar kabutarkhana even turned tense, with police stepping in and leaders urging calm.

The BMC has fined over 140 people for breaking the ban since July.

Now, the Maharashtra government says it's working on a middle ground—possibly regulated feeding hours—so public health and religious practices can both be respected.

This whole episode shows how tough it can be to balance faith and city life in today's world.