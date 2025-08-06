Next Article
SC to decide if Rohingya in India are illegal foreigners
The Supreme Court is now hearing a batch of long pending petitions to settle whether Rohingya people in India should be officially recognized as refugees or treated as illegal foreigners.
This decision is a big deal for more than 30,000 Rohingya living here, and will shape what rights and protections they might get.
What does the ruling mean for refugees?
India doesn't have a national refugee law and isn't part of the UN's main refugee agreement, so the court's ruling will set an important precedent.
Right now, Rohingya only have temporary UNHCR papers but aren't legally recognized as refugees—they're classified as illegal under Indian law and could be detained or deported.
The outcome could finally clarify how India treats refugees going forward.