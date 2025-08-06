Next Article
Onam 2025: Dates, significance, and ways to celebrate
Onam, Kerala's much-loved harvest festival, runs from August 26 to September 5 this year, with the main Thiruvonam day landing on September 5.
It celebrates the homecoming of King Mahabali and the Vamana avatar of Vishnu—a story that brings Malayalis together across the world.
What does Onam celebration include?
From creating colorful Pookalam (floral designs) and sharing massive Onam Sandhya feasts to gifting new clothes (onakkodi), munching banana chips, and hanging out on flower-decorated swings, Onam is all about family, tradition, and good vibes.
More than anything, it's a time when everyone comes together—no matter their background—to celebrate unity and Kerala's rich culture.