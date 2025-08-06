Onam 2025: Dates, significance, and ways to celebrate

What does Onam celebration include?

From creating colorful Pookalam (floral designs) and sharing massive Onam Sandhya feasts to gifting new clothes (onakkodi), munching banana chips, and hanging out on flower-decorated swings, Onam is all about family, tradition, and good vibes.

More than anything, it's a time when everyone comes together—no matter their background—to celebrate unity and Kerala's rich culture.