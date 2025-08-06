Man kills wife by setting her on fire during argument
In Assam's Sonitpur district, a 45-year-old man, Jayanta Saikia, was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Meghali Saikia, by setting her on fire during a domestic dispute at their Tezpur home.
Meghali suffered severe burns and died in hospital the next day.
While her family claims Jayanta set her ablaze, his relatives say she set herself on fire and that Jayanta's brother was hurt trying to help.
Case being investigated as murder
Police are talking to both families and witnesses to figure out what really happened. Meghali's body has been sent for postmortem to confirm the cause of death.
The case is being investigated as murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Jayanta will be brought before court soon.
This tragic incident highlights ongoing concerns about domestic violence in Assam.