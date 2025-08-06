Odisha mandates 60% Odia text on shop signboards in cities

Shops get discount for compliance, ₹500 fine for defaulters

This move isn't just about signboards—it's about keeping Odia language and culture alive as cities grow.

Shops that follow the rule get a 5% discount on license renewals, but those who ignore it face a ₹500 daily fine after 55 days.

Local authorities will run awareness drives so everyone's on board, and shops have until September 30, 2025 to comply.