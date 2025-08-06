Next Article
Kolkata: Man arrested for kissing semi-conscious woman in hospital
A male staff member at Ekbalpore Nursing Home in Kolkata was arrested after allegedly molesting a semi-conscious woman while she was being moved from a general ward to a dual cabin.
The incident happened on August 3, and the victim said the staffer kissed her during the transfer.
Her husband reported it right away, and police acted quickly.
Similar incidents raise alarm
This case isn't an isolated one—there have been other recent reports of assaults in West Bengal hospitals, raising big questions about patient safety.
With CCTV footage backing up the victim's account, calls for stricter security and better protection for patients are getting louder across the state.