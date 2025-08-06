Kolkata: Man arrested for kissing semi-conscious woman in hospital India Aug 06, 2025

A male staff member at Ekbalpore Nursing Home in Kolkata was arrested after allegedly molesting a semi-conscious woman while she was being moved from a general ward to a dual cabin.

The incident happened on August 3, and the victim said the staffer kissed her during the transfer.

Her husband reported it right away, and police acted quickly.