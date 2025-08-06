Next Article
Assam's 'Miya' evictions: 55,000 people forced out since 2016
Assam's government has ramped up evictions of Bengali-origin Muslims, known as "Miyas," claiming they've settled illegally on forest and government land.
Since 2016, more than 55,000 people have been forced out—about 6,000 just this year.
The latest push follows the April Pahalgam attack, with authorities and local groups checking documents and sending families back to western Assam.
Evictions stirring up fear and tension
These evictions are stirring up fear and tension across Assam.
Indigenous Assamese Muslims worry about being mistaken for "Miyas," while home-to-home checks by local groups have raised concerns about harassment.
The campaign is deepening old divides over land rights and identity in the state—leaving thousands caught in the middle.