Indian Railways to install CCTV cameras in all passenger coaches
Indian Railways is rolling out CCTV cameras in all 74,000 passenger coaches and 15,000 locomotives—so basically, every train you might hop on soon will have eyes on board.
Each coach gets four cameras; each locomotive gets six plus two desk mics. The main goal? Make travel safer for everyone.
Privacy concerns addressed
Don't worry—these cameras are going up only in common areas near doors, not inside compartments or private spots.
They'll work well even at high speeds and in low light, so nothing important gets missed.
AI for real-time alerts
The system uses certified cameras that meet strict standards, and Indian Railways plans to add AI for real-time alerts as part of its IndiaAI push.
This means quicker responses if something's up and smarter security all around.
More coaches on the way
Alongside the camera upgrade, Indian Railways is adding more general coaches—1,250 last financial year (2024-25) and a whopping 17,000 non-AC coaches planned over five years—to help more people travel affordably as demand keeps growing.