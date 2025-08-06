Next Article
Uttarakhand cloudburst: 9 soldiers missing, rescue operation underway
A sudden cloudburst near Dharali, Uttarkashi triggered flash floods and landslides, cutting off the Harsil area.
Sadly, one JCO and eight jawans from the Indian Army are missing.
The Army has launched a major rescue operation with over 225 personnel searching for their teammates and helping local villagers.
Army engineers are clearing debris to reopen key routes
Army engineers are clearing debris to reopen key routes like Tekla and Harsil, using search dogs and radar teams to speed things up.
The helipad at Harsil is running for evacuations and relief drops, with more helicopters ready if needed.
So far, 70 civilians have been rescued but five people have lost their lives.
Multiple agencies are working together as damaged roads make reaching some areas tough.