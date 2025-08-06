Uttarakhand cloudburst: 9 soldiers missing, rescue operation underway

Army engineers are clearing debris to reopen key routes

Army engineers are clearing debris to reopen key routes like Tekla and Harsil, using search dogs and radar teams to speed things up.

The helipad at Harsil is running for evacuations and relief drops, with more helicopters ready if needed.

So far, 70 civilians have been rescued but five people have lost their lives.

Multiple agencies are working together as damaged roads make reaching some areas tough.