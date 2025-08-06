Uttarakhand cloudburst: 5 dead, rescue ops on amid red alert

Rescue teams are working to reach people cut off

Rescue teams—including the army and police—are working together to reach people cut off in villages like Bartwari and Gangrani after roads and a bridge were washed away.

Both Chief Minister Dhami and PM Modi are closely involved, with Modi promising full central support.

Neighboring Himachal Pradesh is also dealing with road closures from heavy rain, so everyone's being urged to stay alert as more bad weather is expected.