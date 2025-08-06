Next Article
Uttarakhand cloudburst: 5 dead, rescue ops on amid red alert
A sudden cloudburst hit Dharali village in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, causing flash floods that sadly took five lives.
The IMD has put out a red alert for more heavy rain, and landslides have blocked key roads, making it tough for rescue teams to get through.
Rescue teams are working to reach people cut off
Rescue teams—including the army and police—are working together to reach people cut off in villages like Bartwari and Gangrani after roads and a bridge were washed away.
Both Chief Minister Dhami and PM Modi are closely involved, with Modi promising full central support.
Neighboring Himachal Pradesh is also dealing with road closures from heavy rain, so everyone's being urged to stay alert as more bad weather is expected.