Kanwar Yatra a symbol of unity, devotion: Yogi Adityanath
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the Kanwar Yatra a "symbol of unity and devotion," saying public awareness and tight law and order have stopped efforts to defame it.
He made these remarks in Bareilly after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of 545 development projects worth ₹2,264 crore.
Shift from communal clashes to spiritual tourism
Adityanath pointed out that Bareilly has shifted from being known for communal clashes to becoming a center for spiritual tourism, thanks to the Nath Corridor and the huge crowds coming for the Kanwar Yatra.
He said this annual event now shapes the city's new identity.
Government jobs filled without bias
He emphasized that government jobs are now filled without bias—over 8.5 lakh since 2017, including thousands of women in police roles.
Adityanath encouraged leaders to publicly celebrate exam toppers to inspire more young people, and highlighted interest-free loans up to ₹10 lakh for budding entrepreneurs through the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana.