Jharkhand: Man kills 3 elderly relatives over land dispute
In Sahibganj, Jharkhand, a land dispute took a tragic turn when three elderly family members—Nathniyal Hansda (65), Badki Murmu (62), and Noha Besra (90)—were killed at home on Wednesday.
The accused, Bajjal Hembrom (35), who is both a neighbor and relative, attacked them with an iron rod.
Accused surrendered to police
After the incident, Hembrom surrendered to police and admitted to the murders.
Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem exams and are digging into what led to this violent family conflict.
As Superintendent Amit Kumar Singh indicated, they are investigating all aspects of the case.