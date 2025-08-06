Next Article
Uttarkashi landslide: 60 feared trapped, rescue teams using thermal cameras
Rescue efforts are underway in Uttarkashi's Dharali village after sudden flash floods and landslides left two people dead and about 60 missing.
Over 170 rescue workers, including SDRF personnel, are on site, but heavy rain and rough terrain are slowing things down.
Rescuers are using thermal cameras to find survivors
Teams have to trek 4km on foot since roads are buried under 60 feet of mud—vehicles just can't get through.
Helicopter drops are limited by the monsoon, and even phone signals keep cutting out.
Despite all this, rescuers are using thermal cameras to find survivors under debris and hope to speed things up with more helicopters and radar tech.
Operations could last a week as teams work nonstop to help those stranded.