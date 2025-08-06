Next Article
What is Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025
India just passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, finally replacing a law that's been around since 1925.
The new bill lays out clear rules for shipping goods from Indian ports to other countries, making things simpler for exporters and importers.
It follows international standards (the Hague Rules), so everyone's on the same page.
Why the new bill matters
The bill cuts through confusing legal language, making it easier for businesses to know their rights and avoid messy disputes.
It also lets the government quickly adapt to new global shipping rules.
Plus, there's more parliamentary oversight now, which means better transparency in how decisions are made—even though there were some protests in the Rajya Sabha when it passed.