Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro to open on August 10

Trains every 25 minutes

The Yellow Line connects major hangouts and tech hubs—think Jayadeva Hospital, Central Silk Board, Electronic City, and more—making commutes way smoother.

Trains will run from 5am to 11pm daily, starting off with driverless sets every 25 minutes.

Plus, you'll be able to switch easily between metro lines (including one that will go straight to the airport once the Blue Line is open).

With fares from ₹10-₹90 and a massive Phase 3 expansion also in the works, getting around Bengaluru is about to get a whole lot easier.