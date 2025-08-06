Next Article
Bihar: Woman, man beaten, paraded for alleged affair
In Bihar's Katihar district, a married woman and her alleged lover were caught by villagers and faced harsh public humiliation.
The two—Sunita (32) and Shakil (40)—were beaten, had their heads shaved, faces blackened, and were paraded around the village with shoe garlands after being accused of an affair.
Police investigating involvement of local panchayat
Police only got involved after Shakil's wife reported what happened.
Officials say the local panchayat may have played a part, and they're investigating everyone involved.
The police chief promised strict action against those responsible for this violence, especially as a video of the incident is now circulating online.