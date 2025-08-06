Next Article
'India's growth outpaces US': RBI Governor hits back at Trump
India's top banker, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, has responded to Donald Trump calling India a "dead economy."
Malhotra pointed out that India is expected to grow 6.5% in 2025—more than double the global average.
He also highlighted that India now drives 18% of global growth, outpacing even the US.
RBI on Russia oil trade criticism
Malhotra reassured everyone that India's economic path is solid, even with criticism about its oil trade with Russia.
He's hopeful growth could beat forecasts based on past performance.
Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta added that global tensions won't hit local inflation.
And if oil trade rules change under US pressure? The RBI says it'll take steps to keep consumer prices steady and protect people from rising costs.