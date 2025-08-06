All 51 Maharashtra tourists stranded in Uttarakhand flood zone safe

Evacuations being managed by disaster response teams

Evacuations are being managed by disaster response teams from both Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, with the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi also pitching in.

If you need updates or want to check on someone, helpline numbers have been shared: 9321587143 / 022-22027990 / 022-22794229.

Local authorities remain alert, but everyone's focused on getting people to safety.