Next Article
All 51 Maharashtra tourists stranded in Uttarakhand flood zone safe
Good news from Uttarkashi: all 51 tourists from Maharashtra who got stuck after sudden flash floods in Dharali village are safe.
The group, made up of people from Nanded and other districts, is being looked after while officials work to get them out of the flood zone.
Evacuations being managed by disaster response teams
Evacuations are being managed by disaster response teams from both Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, with the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi also pitching in.
If you need updates or want to check on someone, helpline numbers have been shared: 9321587143 / 022-22027990 / 022-22794229.
Local authorities remain alert, but everyone's focused on getting people to safety.