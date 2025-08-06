1,700 Indians deported from US this year: What we know
Between January and July this year, the US sent back 1,703 Indians—including 141 women—after immigration violations.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) flagged concerns to US officials about how these deportees were treated, especially the use of shackles on women and children.
The MEA also pointed out issues around cultural sensitivities like turbans and food preferences.
Most deportees came from Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat
The majority of those sent back came from Punjab (620), Haryana (604), and Gujarat (245).
Deportations happened through a mix of military, chartered, and commercial flights—showing just how much coordination goes into these operations between both countries.
Despite early worries, the MEA says there haven't been any new complaints about treatment since February.