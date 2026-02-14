PM Modi inaugurates new PMO office, says 'no colonial mindset' India Feb 14, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened "Seva Teerth," the brand-new office complex for the PMO in Delhi.

He called it a symbol of India moving beyond its colonial mindset, saying, "As we move toward Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of the colonial mindset."

The project is part of the Central Vista revamp and aims to reflect a more confident, modern India.