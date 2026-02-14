PM Modi inaugurates new PMO office, says 'no colonial mindset'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just opened "Seva Teerth," the brand-new office complex for the PMO in Delhi.
He called it a symbol of India moving beyond its colonial mindset, saying, "As we move toward Viksit Bharat, it is vital that India sheds every trace of the colonial mindset."
The project is part of the Central Vista revamp and aims to reflect a more confident, modern India.
Seva Teerth brings together 3 key offices
Built by Larsen & Toubro for ₹1,189 crore, Seva Teerth covers over 2 lakh square feet and brings together three key offices: the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat (with NSA office).
There's also a new "India House" conference space for meetings—something missing before.
The campus uses green energy and smart security tech.
Major initiatives launched at inauguration
At the inauguration, Modi rolled out several major initiatives: he launched the PM RAHAT Scheme, promised to double Lakhpati Didis to six crore, raised the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund to ₹2 lakh crore, and announced Startup India Fund of Funds 2.0 with ₹10,000 crore for startups.