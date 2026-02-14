PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's 1st emergency landing facility in Dibrugarh
Prime Minister Modi just opened the Northeast's first-ever Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on a national highway in Dibrugarh, Assam.
Built for ₹100 crore, this new stretch of road can double up as a runway for military aircraft and is meant to boost both aviation and disaster response in the region.
The ELF can handle heavy fighter jets and transport planes
Located less than 300km from the China border, the ELF can handle heavy fighter jets and transport planes—giving India more flexibility if regular airbases are down or during emergencies.
It also means faster relief during disasters, since supplies and rescue teams can land right where they're needed most.
Plus, PM Modi arrived in style on an Air Force plane and caught an epic aerial show at the launch.