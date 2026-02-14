PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's 1st emergency landing facility
India
Prime Minister Modi just opened the Northeast's very first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Moran, Assam.
Built for around ₹100 crore, this runway can handle both military and civilian emergencies—think fighter jets up to 40 tons and transport planes up to 74 tons.
The runway will help in quick emergency responses
Because it's close to international borders and areas prone to disasters, the ELF is a big boost for quick emergency responses and military flexibility in the Northeast.
During his visit, PM Modi also launched new projects like a major bridge and a data center, all aimed at making Assam more connected and future-ready.