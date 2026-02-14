PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's 1st emergency landing runway in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched the Northeast's first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam.
Built right on a 4.2-km stretch of National Highway-37, this spot can double up as a runway for Air Force and civilian planes if things get urgent.
The project is part of India's push to keep up with China's rapid border upgrades.
New runway gives Air Force more flexibility in emergencies
This new runway isn't just about cool engineering—it gives the Air Force more flexibility in emergencies, helps speed up disaster relief, and makes it easier to move troops near the China border.
It also fits into India's bigger plan to build better roads and stay prepared along the tricky Indo-China border, especially with rising tensions in the region.