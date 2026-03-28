PM Modi: India reaches 20% ethanol blend, 45 million barrels saved
India
India just hit a big milestone: 20% ethanol blended into gasoline, thanks to the efforts of sugarcane farmers.
PM Modi says this move has already saved the country 45 million barrels of imported crude oil, which means more money stays in India and less goes overseas.
Ethanol blend shields India, boosts farmers
With global oil prices rising due to tensions in West Asia, switching to more ethanol helps protect India from price shocks.
Plus, turning sugarcane into fuel gives farmers better incomes while reducing crude-oil import dependence and supporting a stronger economy.
It's a win for both wallets and the economy.