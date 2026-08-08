Stay curious, question accepted ideas: Modi to IIT Delhi grads
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the graduating students at the 57th convocation of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi on Saturday. He urged them to stay curious, question accepted ideas, and keep learning. "Keep curiosity alive in life. Keep your learning instinct awakened," he said, telling the graduates that "what you do over the next 30 to 35 years of your lives will influence our journey toward a Viksit Bharat."
Learning emphasis
Call for more women in academic excellence
Modi stressed that the world students are entering will keep changing with technology and industries evolving rapidly.
But he feels that one skill will always be important: learning.
"Those who keep learning will succeed," he said, urging graduates not to lose their curiosity.
"I am not Baba Bageshwar, but surely, thoughts are running through every student's mind. Each of you likely holds a vision of the future," he said.
Women
Live these days to the fullest: PM
The Prime Minister also advocated for greater women participation and representation in academic excellence and highlighted the importance of creating an environment where young women can excel in education, research and innovation.
Another piece of his advice to students was to live these days to the fullest.
He said, "As responsibilities grow in the future, these memories will become a cherished reminder of your journey, bringing you back to the past."
Startup revolution
Explore research opportunities, Modi tells IIT Delhi students
Furthermore, Modi lauded the role of young people in India's startup revolution, pointing out that many founders have emerged from IIT Delhi.
He urged graduates to explore research opportunities with initiatives like the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship and National Research Foundation.
He said the government is arranging up to ₹1 lakh crore for the research sector and making global journals available through the One Nation One Subscription initiative.
Semiconductor push
Divide big problems into smaller parts, says PM Modi
The Prime Minister cited India's semiconductor push as an example of turning challenges into opportunities.
He urged students not to be intimidated by big problems and suggested breaking them down into smaller parts.
"Whenever you find a challenge big, don't get scared. Divide it into small parts," he said, reminding graduates that their next few decades will shape India's future.
Over 3,000 students, including 587 PhD scholars, were conferred their degrees during the ceremony.