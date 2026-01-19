PM Modi launches India's 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

India just got its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, launched by PM Modi for the Howrah-Guwahati route. With 16 coaches and space for 823 passengers, this train is all about faster, comfier overnight journeys—think upgraded berths, more speed, and modern amenities.

What makes it stand out? The Sleeper Express can hit speeds up to 180km/h and offers features like ergonomic cushioned berths, automatic doors, bio-vacuum toilets, hot showers in first AC, USB charging ports, reading lights, CCTV surveillance, and the Kavach safety system.

It's also designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.

Affordable travel and future plans Fares for AC 3-tier start at ₹2,300 for the Guwahati-Kolkata one-way fare; fares are distance-based, and there are only confirmed tickets (no RAC or waitlist), but quotas and concessions apply.

The train targets overnight trips of 1,000-1,500km.

No rollout timeline is given in the source for additional trains.