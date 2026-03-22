PM Modi links water scarcity to gender inequality

India has made big strides with schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission

India has made big strides with schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, now providing tap water to over 15.8 crore rural households, making life easier for millions, especially women.

With this year's theme linking water and gender, and a major conclave on March 23 set to discuss tech and industry solutions, the push for sustainable water use is getting serious support.