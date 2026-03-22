PM Modi links water scarcity to gender inequality
India
PM Modi marked World Water Day by urging everyone to save water, saying it sustains us and shapes our planet's future.
The government spotlighted how water scarcity especially impacts women, who often carry the responsibility of collecting it for their families.
India has made big strides with schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission
India has made big strides with schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission, now providing tap water to over 15.8 crore rural households, making life easier for millions, especially women.
With this year's theme linking water and gender, and a major conclave on March 23 set to discuss tech and industry solutions, the push for sustainable water use is getting serious support.