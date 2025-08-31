PM Modi meets Xi Jinping in China at SCO summit

Modi invites Xi to India for 2026 BRICS summit

With about 50,000 troops facing off on both sides of the India-China border, this meeting is a big deal for regional stability.

It comes as global politics heat up—think US tariffs on Indian goods and debates over Russian oil imports.

Plus, Modi invited Xi to India for the 2026 BRICS summit, signaling hopes for better ties and more cooperation on trade and security with China.